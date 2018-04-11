Lane closure starts Wednesday on Route 64 in St. Charles

A traffic will be closed on Illinois Route 64 in St. Charles starting Wednesday to accommodate concrete curb and infrastructure repairs, according to the City of St. Charles.

An outside lane of traffic will be closed from 9 a.m to 3:30 p.m. between 7th Avenue and 7th Street, the city said.

The project, contracted by Geneva Construction of Aurora, is expected to continue through April 27. Work will be done on the northbound and southbound lanes at different times, the city said.

Drivers are asked to follow traffic control signs and expect delays, and are encouraged to seek an alternate route.