Man wounded in Lawndale shooting taken to hospital by onlooker

A man wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in Lawndale was brought to a hospital by a bystander, police said.

The 26-year-old was walking on a sidewalk about 2:45 p.m. in the 800 block of South Cicero Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the lower leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by a passerby, police said. He was listed in good condition.