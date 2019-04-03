Lightfoot, Preckwinkle trade compliments, pledge to work together

Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot (left) shakes hands with former mayoral candidate Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. They were joined onstage by Rev. Jesse Jackson for a press conference at Rainbow PUSH Wednesday morning. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

With chants of “The Mayor! The Mayor!” echoing around her, Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot heaped praise on Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, as the two stood side-by-side Wednesday, trading compliments after a tough campaign.

Lightfoot, appearing with Preckwinkle and other high-profile African American leaders at Rainbow Push Coalition on the South Side, pledged to work with Preckwinkle on a host of issues.

“While this was a spirited campaign, those shared values will serve us well as we work together for the good of the city and the good of the county,” Lightfoot said.

Preckwinkle, who like Lightfoot drew a standing ovation, called the campaign a “hard fought” one.

“We have some real challenges ahead of us in our county and our city, and I look forward to working with Mayor-elect Lightfoot to address those challenges,” Preckwinkle said.

A little later, taking reporters’ questions, Lightfoot vowed to “hit the ground running.”

“Honeymoons come and go, and I want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to really breathe life into the historic nature of this election — with two African-American women running; that is a huge change in our city, which we cannot underestimate,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot was asked why it took so long for the city to elect a black woman as mayor, to which someone in the crown yelled, “You know why — racists!”

Lightfoot replied: “I can’t look into the crystal ball. All I can do is the here and now and say: ‘Here I am, and now we move forward.’”

