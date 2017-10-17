Madigan: Chicago woman defrauded Medicaid out of nearly $1M

A Chicago woman has been charged with defrauding Illinois out of nearly $1 million in Medicaid funding.

Santila Terry, 45, was charged Friday with theft, identity theft and vendor fraud, according to a statement from Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office.

Terry billed Medicaid through her business “Special Therapy Care Chartered” for speech therapy services provided to children enrolled in the state’s Medicaid program, according to the statement.

Using a former employee’s personal information and Medicaid provider identification number, Terry billed the state more than $909,500 for therapy she falsely claimed the employee provided to children, according to the statement.

The scheme began when the employee left the company in 2011 and continued through 2014, according to the statement.

“The state’s Medicaid program exists to ensure the state’s most vulnerable people have access to the programs and services they need to live healthy, independent lives,” Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan said in the statement. “Those who abuse this critical program will be held accountable.”

Terry’s arraignment is set for Oct. 27.