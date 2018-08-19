Man, 18, shot in the chest on Northwest Side

An 18-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday on the border of the Hermosa and Crain neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

The man was standing outside about 2:25 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Cicero Avenue when someone in a passing green Honda Civic pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teenager was hit in his chest and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.