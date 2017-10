Man, 19, shot in West Pullman

A 19-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot found the man just before 7 p.m. with gunshot wounds to his chest in the 12300 block of South Lowe, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.