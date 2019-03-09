Man, 20, shot during argument in Princeton Park

A man was wounded when another male fired a handgun at him Friday night in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side.

At 9 p.m., the 20-year-old was shot by a male in the first block of West 95th Street, according to Chicago police. The two had been in a verbal tiff when the male pulled out a handgun and fired into the man’s left leg.

The 20-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. No one is in custody.