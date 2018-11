Man, 23, shot in both his hands in Near West Side

A 23-year-old man in a vehicle was shot in both his hands by someone in a gray or silver SUV Saturday morning in the Near West Side neighborhood. | Google Maps

A 23-year-old man was shot in both of his hands Saturday morning in the Near West Side neighborhood.

At 10:57 a.m. in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue, someone in a gray or silver SUV fired shots at a vehicle the man was in, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital and was listed as being in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.