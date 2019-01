Man, 25, wounded in Albany Park drive-by shooting

A man was shot in a drive-by attack Friday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 1:45 a.m., someone in a gray sedan fired at the 25-year-old as he walked on a sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Lawrence, according to Chicago police. He was wounded in the right leg.

The 25-year-old brought himself to Community First Medical Center, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.