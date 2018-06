Man, 31, shot while walking in Lawndale

A 31-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

About 1:45 p.m., the man was walking north in the 1100 block of South Troy when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been struck in his left hip, according to Chicago Police.

He then flagged down a friend, who drove him to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.