Man, 32, wounded in Gresham drive-by shooting

A man was shot in a drive-by attack early Sunday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 12:16 a.m., the 32-year-old was wounded while standing on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 78th Street, according to Chicago police. He got shot in the leg by someone in a blue sedan.

The 32-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. No one is in custody.