Man, 34, dies days after being shot while driving in Humboldt Park

A 34-year-old man died Monday afternoon, more than two days after he was shot while driving in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 10 p.m., Hugo Gutierrez was driving in the 3200 block of North Kedzie when someone inside a passing gray Toyota sedan fired shots, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Gutierrez suffered a gunshot wound to the head and subsequently crashed his vehicle.

Gutierrez was taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The Toyota was seen driving east on the Kennedy Expressway after the shooting, police said.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.