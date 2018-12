Man, 35, shot on Englewood sidewalk

Two shooters wounded a man Sunday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 4:35 a.m., the 35-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 6500 block of South Ross when two males on foot unleashed gunfire at him, according to Chicago police.

The 35-year-old was shot in the left wrist and walked into St. Bernard Hospital, police said. Afterward, he was transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.