Man, 46, walks into Clinton Blue Line station after being stabbed

A man who was stabbed Thursday afternoon sought help by walking into a CTA Blue Line station in the West Loop Gate neighborhood.

At 5:47 p.m., the 46-year-old was attacked in the 400 block of South Clinton, according to Chicago police.

The man then entered the Clinton station to seek help, according to Chicago Transit Authority spokesman Jon Kaplan. No CTA service was impacted by the incident.

He was taken to a hospital in fair condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.