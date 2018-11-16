Man, 62, killed in Valparaiso crash

A 62-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday night in northwest Indiana.

Donald Harold St. Aubin III was driving a 2013 Mercedes westbound on State Road 2 near County Route 450 East in Valparaiso at 11:14 p.m. when it left the road, according to a statement from the Porter County sheriff’s office.

The Mercedes went airborne before hitting multiple trees and a utility police, the Porter County coroner’s office said in a statement.

St Aubin, who lived in Valparaiso, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt-force injuries, authorities said. Toxicology testing was pending.

The crash remained under investigation Friday by the sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.