Man, 64, killed in hit-and-run while crossing street in Cragin: police

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in the Cragin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The 64-year-old was crossing the street when he was hit by a white SUV about 10:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Fullerton, according to Chicago Police.

The SUV was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it struck the man. The driver continued eastbound and then turned northbound on Laramie, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released any information about the death.

No one was in custody as the police Major Accidents division was investigating.