Man, 65, reported missing from Arlington Heights

Police are searching for a 65-year-old man who went missing from northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Robert Wood was last seen at 6:47 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Seegers Road, according to an alert from Arlington Heights police.

Wood is described as a 5-foot-7, 200-pound white man with gray eyes, police said. He drives a white and black 2017 Nissan sedan with Illinois license plate No. ZV74654.

Anyone with information about Wood’s whereabouts should call Arlington Heights police at (847) 368-5300.