Man, 72, shot in Gage Park while sitting in his vehicle

A 72-year-old man was shot Sunday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man was sitting in his vehicle about 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 52nd Street when someone walked up and started shooting, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in his shoulder, police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.