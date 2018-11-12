Man charged with attempted murder in shooting over parking space

An Oak Park man was denied bail Monday on charges that he shot a 27-year-old man Sunday afternoon in Lawndale following an argument over a parking space, authorities said.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 1 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Lexington and found the wounded man suffering from a gunshot to his leg, according to Chicago police.

During a hearing Monday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Cook County prosecutors said 46-year-old Reginald McClendon argued with the 27-year-old after telling him to move his car.

The younger man did move his vehicle, but McClendon was unhappy with where he moved it, telling the man the parking spaces were assigned, prosecutors said. During the argument, McClendon pulled out a gun and fired it multiple times at the man, striking him.

McClendon drove off in a vehicle, but was stopped by police officers shortly after and taken into custody, prosecutors said.

The 27-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment, police said.

McClendon was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, prosecutors said.

MClendon works as a sous chef, according to his public defender.

Judge Michael Clancy denied McClendon bail and scheduled his next court appearance for Nov. 19.