Man charged with committing sexual abuse in Loop elevator

A man has been charged with following someone into an elevator in the Loop and sexually abusing them.

Robert Skipper, 29, of the West Pullman neighborhood, was handed felony counts of attempted sexual assault, unlawful restraint, and sexual abuse, according to Chicago Police.

Skipper allegedly followed the female victim into an elevator about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of LaSalle Street and began to touch her inappropriately, police said. He then forced her to the ground and restrained her.

He was arrested that day and was scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.