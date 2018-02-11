Man charged with trespassing at Naperville home

A 23-year-old man was charged with trespassing at a home early Saturday in west suburban Naperville.

About 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a male standing in a female’s bedroom in the 900 block of Fairway Drive, according to Naperville police. The suspect ran off before officers arrived at the home.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Following an investigation, Deonte Ware was identified as the suspect and taken into custody, police said.

Ware, of Naperville, was charged with a felony count of criminal trespass to land, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held at the DuPage County Jail awaiting a Monday bond hearing.