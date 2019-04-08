Man shot in chest in Grand Crossing

A man was injured in a shooting Monday morning in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

A witness said someone fired shots at the 23-year-old just after midnight in the 1500 block of East 72nd Street as he walked from a residence to his vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

