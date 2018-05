Man critically injured in crash with semi-truck in northwest Indiana

A man drove into the back of a semi-truck Wednesday in Indiana. | Indiana State Police

A man was taken to a Chicago hospital Wednesday after a crash with a semi-truck in northwest Indiana.

Tristen M. Riezinger, 22, was driving east about 4:40 a.m. when he crashed into the back of the truck on Interstate 80/94 near Calumet Avenue in Hammond, according to Indiana State Police.

He was extricated from the car and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The 33-year-old driver of the truck wasn’t injured.