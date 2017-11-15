Police: Man shot to death in Englewood

A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said.

The 21-year-old was sitting in his vehicle about 2:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Paulina when another male walked up and pulled out a gun, according to Chicago Police. The man tried to drive away before the suspect fired shots, striking him in the back.

The man’s vehicle then crashed into a tree, causing it to overturn, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

A 17-year-old boy who was riding in the vehicle was also taken to Christ with minor injuries related to the crash, police said.

Despite initial reports, the incident does not appear to be a failed carjacking, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.