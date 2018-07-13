Man, dog found dead after apparent kitchen fire in Gresham home: officials

A man and a dog were found dead Friday morning after a kitchen fire in a South Side Gresham neighborhood home, officials said.

A family member found the 24-year-old man dead shortly after 10:30 a.m. inside the home in the 8600 block of South Honore, according to Fire Media Affairs director Larry Langford.

The fire apparently started when the man fell asleep while food was cooking in the kitchen, Langford said. It burned itself out at some point before the man was discovered.

The fire generated “heavy smoke and carbon monoxide” inside the home, according to the fire department.

The relative had gone to the house to check on the man and found him dead near a dog, which was also dead, Langford said. Preliminary investigation indicated the man may have woken up at some point and tried to get the dog out of the home, but was unable to make it out.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released details about the death as of Friday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear what time the fire occurred, but it may have started between 10 p.m. Thursday and sometime Friday morning, according to Langford. Smoke detectors were present and working in the house.

The fire remained under investigation.