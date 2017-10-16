Man dies after crashing vehicle into tornado siren in Woodridge

A man died Monday morning after crashing his vehicle into a tornado siren in west suburban Woodridge.

At 7:52 a.m., officers responded to a report of a single-car crash at the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Peters Drive, according to Woodridge police.

The vehicle had struck a tornado siren and knocked over the structure, police said. The man was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he later died.

There were no passengers in the vehicle and no one else was injured, police said. The Felony Investigation Assistance Team and the Accident Reconstruction Team assisted in the investigation.

The Village of Woodridge is taking steps to repair the tornado siren, police said.