Man facing felony charges following police pursuit, crash in Grand Crossing

A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly caused a crash that injured a woman Saturday afternoon during a police chase in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.

James Barnes, 22, of the South Shore neighborhood, was charged with felony counts of aggravated fleeing causing bodily injury and driving on a revoked or suspended license, Chicago Police said. He also faces five misdemeanor counts for traffic-related offenses.

About 2:20 p.m., officers tried to pull over Barnes while he was driving in the 800 block of East 77th Street, but he took off, according to police. He ultimately crashed into multiple vehicles, injuring a 76-year-old woman.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. Barnes was also taken to Stroger, where he was listed in serious condition.

Barnes was being held at the Cook County Jail on $25,000 bail, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said. His next court date was set for Tuesday.