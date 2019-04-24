Man found dead with gunshot wound in Princeton Park home
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his chest Wednesday in Princeton Park on the South Side.
The 25-year-old was discovered by a family member about 8:45 p.m. in the living room of a home in the 9400 block of South LaSalle Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Area South detectives are investigating.