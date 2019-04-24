Man found dead with gunshot wound in Princeton Park home

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his chest Wednesday in Princeton Park on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was discovered by a family member about 8:45 p.m. in the living room of a home in the 9400 block of South LaSalle Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area South detectives are investigating.

