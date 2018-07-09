Man shot Austin

A man was shot Sunday night in the 5200 block of West Adams | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot Sunday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 35-year-old was walking when someone got out of the passenger side of a dark colored SUV and fired shots at him at 11:43 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Adams, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the back and stomach and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition had stabilized, police said.

The person who fired shots got back into the SUV, which drove off in an unknown direction, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.