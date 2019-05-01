Man shot dead in Denny’s parking lot in Joliet

A man was shot to death Tuesday in a restaurant parking in southwest suburban Joliet.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. for an unresponsive person in the lot of a Denny’s at 2531 Plainfield Road, Joliet police said in a statement.

First responders attempted to revive the 36-year-old man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Joliet police are investigating the homicide. No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the Joliet Police Department Detective Jose Martinez at 815-724-3020 ext. 3383.