Man shot during argument in West Englewood

A man was shot during an argument Sunday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 19-year-old man was shot in the left hand when a person he was arguing with took out a handgun and fired shots at 7:34 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 62nd Street, Chicago Police said.

HeĀ took himself to Holy Cross Hospital where he is in good condition, police said.