Man shot during attempted robbery in South Shore

A man was shot during an attempted robbery late Sunday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was walking on a sidewalk about 11 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Coles when three people walked up to him and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police. One of the robbers then shot the man in his right arm and right shoulder when he tried to run away.

He showed up at University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.