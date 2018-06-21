Man shot during robbery in Chatham: police

A man was shot in an armed robbery Wednesday night in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was walking when one male walked up to him and another rode up on a bike. The pair pushed him to the ground, demanded his property and shot in him in the leg before running away with his cellphone at 11:14 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.