Man shot during robbery in South Shore

A man was shot during a robbery Tuesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 56-year-old was outside when two males came up to him, showed a weapon and announced a robbery. He gave them his money and tried to run away when one of the robbers filed shots at 11:57 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Yates, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the leg and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.