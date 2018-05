Man shot in face, critically wounded in Austin

A man was shot and critically wounded Monday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 20-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 4:40 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Le Moyne when two people walked up and fired shots, striking him in the face, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.