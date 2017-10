Man shot in Longwood Manor

A man was shot late Saturday in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was standing outside about 11 p.m. in the alley in the 9800 block of South Carpenter when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot in the buttocks, according to Chicago Police.

He later showed up at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where his condition was stabilized, police said.