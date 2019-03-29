Man shot in Pullman

A 22-year-old man was shot in Pullman on the South Side.

About 1:36 a.m., the man was in the backseat of a vehicle in the 700 block of East 103rd Street when he heard gunfire and later noticed he was injured, Chicago police said.

He didn’t know where the shots came from and was uncooperative with responding officers, police said. No other information was immediately available.

Area South detectives are investigating.