Man shot in West Englewood

A man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the 7300 block of South Oakley. | Google

A man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was shot in the foot about 4:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Oakley, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known because the man was being “extremely uncooperative” with investigators, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.