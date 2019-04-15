Man shot in West Englewood

Chicago Police on scene for a person shot, Monday morning in the 6600 block of South Oakley, in the West Englewood neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 19-year-old man was shot Monday in West Englewood on the South Side.

About 3 a.m., the man was driving in the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue when he heard shots and realized he was hit in the left forearm, Chicago police said.

He drove himself to St. Bernard Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

