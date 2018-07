Man shot multiple times in Gresham

A man was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old was shot in the left leg, right leg and right foot at 12:43 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Sangamon, according to Chicago Police.

Witnesses said he was in some sort of altercation and was then shot in a drive-by attack, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in fair condition, police said.