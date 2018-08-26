Man shot multiple times, critically wounded in Logan Square

A man was shot several times early Sunday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 2 a.m., the 22-year-old was outside in the 3300 block of West Schubert Avenue when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in his head, neck and shoulder, according to police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.

Less than an hour earlier, two people were wounded in another shooting in the same neighborhood.