Man shot on Far South Side

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in South Chicago, near the border with the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 30-year-old was in his vehicle, traveling westbound when he heard several shots and felt pain to his shoulder at 2:42 p.m. in the 2800 block of East 91st Street, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his left shoulder and took himself to Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.