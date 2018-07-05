Man shot while watching fireworks in Belmont Central

A man shot while watching fireworks Wednesday evening in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the northwest side.

The 34-year-old was sitting on the sidewalk in front of a building watching fireworks when he felt pain in his knee and realized he’d been shot about 9:50 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Mobile, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Community First Hospital where he was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right knee, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.