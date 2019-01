Man shot while sitting in vehicle in Belmont Central parking lot

A man was shot while sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot Wednesday night in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 20-year-old was sitting in the parking lot of a liquor store when he got into an argument with another male who fired shots at 9:24 p.m. in the 5900 block of North Diversey Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.