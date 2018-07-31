Man slaps 5-year-old girl on NW side after trying to lure her with chocolate

A man slapped a 5-year-old girl after attempting to abduct her Monday afternoon from a backyard in the North Mayfair neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The girl was in her backyard between 4 and 4:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Kildare when a man in the alley started talking to her, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The man told the girl to come with him and said he would give her chocolate coins, police said. The girl walked halfway down the alley with the man before she realized he didn’t have any chocolate coins and started crying.

The man slapped the girl in the face and took her back toward her backyard before running away southbound in the alley, police said.

The suspect was described as a short white man between 25 and 30 years old, according to police. He had light brown hair with facial stubble and was wearing pants and a red shirt.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8162.