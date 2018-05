Man struck and killed by train in DeKalb

A man was struck and killed by a train early Sunday in DeKalb, Illinois.

Eduardo Sayago-Landa, 26, was pronounced dead about 2:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lincoln Highway, according to the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.

He appeared to be walking west along the railroad tracks when he was struck by a Union Pacific freight train also traveling west, the coroner’s office said.

The death remained under investigation by the DeKalb Police Department and the coroner’s office.