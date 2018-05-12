Man shot after asking for a lighter in Archer Heights

A man was shot Saturday afternoon after he asked someone for a lighter in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 34-year-old man was walking in an alley about 2:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Kildare when he asked someone he didn’t know for a lighter, according to Chicago Police. The person told him he was in the wrong area to be asking for a lighter and said he had something for him.



The person walked over to a car, grabbed a handgun from under a seat and fired several shots at the man, police said. He was shot once in his calf.

The man took himself to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.