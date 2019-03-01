Our Pledge To You

Crime

03/01/2019, 05:51pm

Man wounded in Logan Square shooting

Sun-Times file photo

By David Struett
A passenger in a vehicle was shot and wounded Friday afternoon in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 18-year-old man was being driven at 3:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Drake Avenue when someone on a sidewalk opened fire at the vehicle, Chicago police said.

The man in the car was shot in his abdomen, and was driven to Norwegian American Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized and he was being transferred to Stroger Hospital

No one is in custody, police said.

