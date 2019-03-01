Man wounded in Logan Square shooting

A passenger in a vehicle was shot and wounded Friday afternoon in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 18-year-old man was being driven at 3:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Drake Avenue when someone on a sidewalk opened fire at the vehicle, Chicago police said.

The man in the car was shot in his abdomen, and was driven to Norwegian American Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized and he was being transferred to Stroger Hospital

No one is in custody, police said.