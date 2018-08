Man wounded in Morgan Park drive-by shooting

A man was shot Friday in the 11300 block of South Carpenter. | Google Earth

A man was shot Friday afternoon in a Far South Side Morgan Park neighborhood drive-by attack.

The 21-year-old was walking in a group about 3:35 p.m. when someone in a passing black car opened fire in the 11300 block of South Carpenter, Chicago Police said.

His condition stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.