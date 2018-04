Man wounded in Princeton Park shooting

Chicago police are investigating a shooting in the 9400 block of South Harvard Friday morning. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was shot Friday morning in the South Side’s Princeton Park neighborhood.

About 3:35 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 9400 block of South Harvard Avenue, Chicago Police said. At the scene, they found a 30-year-old man lying down outside with a gun shot wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Officers investigating the shooting had taped off a courtyard near a playground.